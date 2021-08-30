Blood Sweat & Tears reschedules show at Robins Theatre

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The jazz-rock band Blood Sweat & Tears has rescheduled their show at the Robins Theatre.

Due to a change in the tour’s schedule, the September 12 date has been rescheduled for Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets purchased for the September 12 date will be honored on December 17.

Refunds are also available, just call the Robins Theatre box office at 234-437-6246 or visit in person at the box office location at 160 E. Market Street in Warren. The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for this event at www.robinstheatre.com and at the box office.

