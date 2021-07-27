‘Blood supply has become scarce’: Local medical official pleads with people to donate

(WKBN) – The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations. There is an ongoing, severe blood shortage and local health leaders are urging people to donate now.

“As a Level I Trauma Center, we treat the most critically injured and ill, patients who are often recipients of blood,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health Youngstown. “Blood supply has become scarce and in order to continue to care for those here in the Valley, we must work hard as a community to ensure our loved ones have the supply should they need.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

Those who donate at the Red Cross between August 1 and 15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Those who come to donate throughout August will get a free four-month subscription to Apple Music, as long as they’re new subscribers.

In most cases, those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 can still donate blood, although knowing the name of the vaccine’s manufacturer is important in determining eligibility.

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood on the Red Cross’ website.

Here are some upcoming blood drives in our area:

Columbiana County

August 2 Salem: 2 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St.

August 3 East Palestine: 1 to 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St.

August 13 Salem: 1 to 6 p.m., CenterPlex, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave.



Mahoning County

August 3 Boardman: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, 8401 Market St.

August 4 Boardman: 1 to 7 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Ave.

August 5 Boardman: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St. Youngstown: 12 to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Church Youngstown, 1420 Oak Hill

August 6 Poland: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.

August 7 Boardman: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave. Austintown: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd.

August 11 Canfield: 1 to 6 p.m., South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

August 12 Canfield: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Rd.



Trumbull County