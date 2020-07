Artist Blake Shelton performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

The concert will be played at the Elm Road Triple Drive-In Theatre in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Country music superstar Blake Shelton is the latest artist to host a drive-in concert.

The concert will be pre-taped and played at more than 300 drive-in theaters across the country on July 25, including the Elm Road Triple Drive-In Theatre in Warren.

Each ticket will admit one vehicle with up to six people.

Tickets go on sale July 14.