Black-owned businesses come together, showcasing their work in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over the past few weeks, Black business mixers have been happening around the Mahoning Valley.

On Sunday afternoon, over 40 Black-owned businesses came together in Warren to showcase their work to the community.

Vendors came from all over, including Youngstown, Warren, Cleveland and Pennsylvania.

“We’re doing it again next month. We just want to keep the ball going and continue to support Black business in the surrounding area,” said coordinator Candice Dukes.

Dukes said her grandfather, who’s deceased, would be proud of how the community has come together to support each other.