Black Market event celebrates local Black business owners

The Black Market allowed vendors from Mahoning and Trumbull counties to come set up shop and sell their products

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An event was held in Youngstown Saturday to shine a light on Black business owners in the area.

The Black Market allowed vendors from Mahoning and Trumbull counties to come set up shop and sell their products.

“Names that people don’t normally hear can get out there, and they can get better business and, you know, get off their feet,” said Rosalind Davis who participated in the Black Market.

It was held at Concept Studio on West Federal Street.

Different products such as clothing, honey and tea were sold.

The market was put together by the Youngstown Freedom Fund and Operation Liberation.

“So, we’ve got a wide range of things in there, all the way from blankets to treats. I’ve even set up my own table in there, so it was more. So, just like our first community outreach to just kind of show people that, you know, Black people have something, too,” said Nyamekey Wehby, another participant.

The event lasted from 1 to 5 p.m.

All donations made went to the Community Fund to support future efforts such as this one.