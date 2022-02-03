Black History Month: ‘Black history is American history’

(WKBN) — February is recognized as Black History Month, a time to honor the triumphs but also recognize the struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

African Americans are one of the largest ethnic groups in the United States.

“If Black people were not here, this country would be nowhere near like it is today. Nowhere near,” said recent Youngstown State graduate Lekeila Houser.

Houser is an advocate for social and racial justice and said their struggle for civil and human rights is essential to understanding our country and its history.

“Black history is really our American history. It should be engrained in any and every United States history class,” said Houser.

Nationally and locally, African Americans are responsible for a large part of our architecture, clothes, style and food.

Yvonka Hall with the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition said the African Diaspora has transcended Africa — It is everywhere.

“What we brought with us from Africa was our culture — food in particular. When we talk about some of the things that we consider soul food — black-eyed peas, okra, collard greens, yams,” said Hall.

Understanding the history of when Africans arrived upon American soil as indentured slaves to help build the nation is essential as it provides context for the present and sheds light on the struggles they endured.

“I think that that’s important for us to listen to those stories, listen to the traditions and the things that are passed down around food, around culture, around music, around dress. All of those things will help carry us through the hard times and help us understand why our fight is so real,” said Hall.

Keeping history alive and learning about other cultures shows we all have our own stories to tell, but they mesh together and tell the collective story of how we got to where we are today.