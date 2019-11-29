Black Friday shopping in the Valley

The mall opened at 6:00 tonight and people started lining up as early as 4 p.m.

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) — Some people cut their Thanksgiving meals short tonight to take advantage of some deals at Eastwood Mall.

“After you eat a lot of turkey you know come out here walk around burn some calories to go back and eat some pumpkin pie,” said Black Friday shopper Karen Santisi.

Karen Santisi and her family ate their Turkey around 2:00 on Thanksgiving, that way they have time to shop.

Santisi and her family were one of the first 500 shoppers to come to Eastwood Mall for their Thanksgiving special.

“Thanks to all the workers that have to be out here working tonight so we can get these bargains. I hope they got to celebrate earlier,” said Santisi.

“The first 500 people in line through the food court doors at 6 p.m. will get a swag bag, filled with coupons, miscellaneous items for different stores, some hidden gift cards which is exciting,” said Assistant Marketing Coordinator for Eastwood Mall, Michelle Renda.

Michelle Renda is the assistant marketing coordinator at Eastwood Mall.

She says on Thanksgiving, their team tries to make the shopper experience more special.

This includes things like a DJ, photo booth and even a Zumba class.

She says she notices families making a tradition out of Thanksgiving shopping.

“People eat dinner with their families and then come out to have a good time. It’s definitely a huge draw. A lot of families come out. Its something to do together,” said Renda.

Tomorrow Eastwood Mall doors open at 6 a.m.

The first 300 shoppers will be entered to win gift cards and coupons.