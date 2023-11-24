NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s the biggest shopping day of the year!

Black Friday is here and shoppers across the Valley getting ready to go!

The doors will be opening at 6 a.m. here at Eastwood Mall. Several people already lining up to get inside. The mall even planned for that as we have a live DJ out here keeping everyone awake Friday morning.

They are having a “swag bag giveaway” for the first 300 people! One lucky person will find a $500 gift card to use at the mall on Friday.

There will also be a Shoebox Jenga starting at 7 a.m. in center court. The mall will close Friday night at 9 p.m.

The Southern Park Mall and Grove City Outlets are opening their doors on Friday at 6 a.m. and they’ll stay open until 9 p.m.