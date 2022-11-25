BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You can almost feel the excitement and anticipation here as shoppers are anxious to find those best Black Friday deals.

The first 500 guests that enter through the doors in the Debartolo Commons concourse will receive a swag bag. swag bags will consist of several different prizes like coffee mugs, hand sanitizers, t-shirts, sweatshirts, gift cards to Southern Park Mall stores and coupons. In four random bags there will be a certificate to win a $2,000, $1,000, $500 and $250 shopping spree at Southern Park Mall.

Each shopper that participates in the shopping spree giveaway must be 18 years old and have a photo ID.

The deals will be going on all day here at the Southern Park Mall so if you have something you’ve been wanting to buy or need to knock out some holiday shopping, now’s your chance!

Doors to the mall open at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.