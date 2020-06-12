Bishop Murry remembered as a friend to many and an advocate for education, justice

Those who knew him said Bishop Murry was full of love -- someone who did not let any barrier stop him from teaching

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Catholic Diocese’s Bishop George Murry was remembered Friday as a man of faith, learning and justice. We talked to some who came to pay their respects and honor the life Murry lived.

“Bishop is still with us spiritually but he modeled virtue,” said Deacon Mark Izzo, with Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Youngstown. “He wanted people to live virtuous lives.”

“Bishop loved education,” Izzo said. “Not only the Catholic education, it’s education all across society. To be educated was paramount to what bishop stood for.”

As an African American, local Catholic clergy said Murry was a leader in efforts against racism and social injustice.

“He brought instant credibility to not just this diocese, but to the entire Catholic faith. A faith that needs to expand beyond all racial boundaries, a faith that needs to take a stand, a more sincere stand against racism,” said Deacon Nick Iarocci, with Corpus Christi Parish.

Murry’s effort to unite people of all backgrounds never went unnoticed, even on the day Youngstown had to say goodbye.

“He was someone who had friendship on a variety of levels,” said Rev. John-Michael Lavelle, with Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Niles. “I recognized some of my own parishioners who had personal friendships with him, other people throughout the business and political community. But members of religious communities and so many of our priests came out and wanted to be a part of this celebration of his life.”