Bird watchers aim to learn more about bald eagles during local event

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango River Watchers are hosting their second annual Eagle Fest.

It is an opportunity for the community to come out and observe and learn more about bald eagles.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the lake, uses this event to learn more about the eagles.

“Citizen Scientists” are collecting data for them to have a better understanding of the lake’s environment and the number of bald eagles nesting there.

Citizen Scientists are very important, according to Evan Skornick, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Pittsburgh.

“As volunteers, they allow us to really get much greater data than we could just on our own or just with the partners we have,” he said.



Anyone can be a citizen scientist; no special certification is required.

If you are interested in attending Eagle Fest, it will be at the Chestnut Run Swim Beach, located at 500 Saranac Drive in Transfer on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has a presentation starting at 9:10 a.m. and at noon.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center will have a presentation at 10 a.m. and then at 1 p.m., which includes several live ambassador birds.

If you plan on attending, there are a couple of things you will need.

“Please dress warmly. A pair of binoculars wouldn’t hurt, for sure. Bring a sense of enthusiasm and excitement,” Skornick said.

Skornick said they recommend wearing a mask and practicing social distancing at the event as well.