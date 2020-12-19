Bill to rename Youngstown VA Clinic after local Army veteran passes Senate

The outpatient clinic will be named after Major Carl Nunziato, a veteran of the U.S. Army

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A bill to rename the Youngstown Veterans Affairs Clinic, introduced by Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, has passed the Senate.

The outpatient clinic will be named after Major Carl Nunziato, a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Major Nunziato served two voluntary tours of combat duty in Vietnam, where he was severely injured by a mortar shell while protecting the village of Soui Da, causing him to lose his legs. For his bravery, he received the Bronze Star, the Army Air Medal, a Purple Heart and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Nunziato is a Youngstown native and a dedicated disabled and veterans’ rights advocate. He graduated from Youngstown State University ROTC as the Distinguished Military Graduate in 1961, commissioning into the U.S. Army. He was also inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

“Major Carl Nunziato is a true American hero and represents the very best of Ohio. From serving two tours in Vietnam to fighting for veterans and disabled rights, Carl has dedicated his life to serving our country. He was instrumental to bringing the VA outpatient clinic to Youngstown, and his tireless work in our community and with Youngstown State has helped countless students and veterans. I couldn’t be prouder that we are naming the new Youngstown VA facility in Carl’s honor and recognizing his heroism and sacrifice,” Ryan said.

The legislation was introduced in the House last year where it was immediately passed and sent to the Senate for consideration.