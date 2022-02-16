(WKBN) – On Wednesday, the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill increasing penalties for people involved in full-scale rioting.

Those for it called it necessary to protect public safety and property. Critics say it’ll discourage political activism.

The bill would increase the penalty for rioting from a first-degree misdemeanor to a fifth-degree felony.

It creates new felony-level crimes for vandalizing government buildings and for assaulting someone during a riot.

Also, aiding an organized riot would now fall under Ohio’s racketeering law.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Locally, Republicans Tim Ginter, Al Cutrona and Mike Loychik voted for it. Democrats Michele Lepore-Hagan and Mike O’Brien voted against it.