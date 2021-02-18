Bill passes to allow for statewide internet access in Ohio

This year, the state House will have $20 million for set up

(WYTV) – Ohio could have broadband internet within a few years.

A bill was presented to the state House to allow for internet expansion to all parts of the state. It will be a grant that counties can apply for.

In 2022, expansion will begin for providers to help give internet service to areas in need.

“The world has changed, especially with the pandemic. You’re going to school, you’re going to the doctor, you’re meeting with family and friends and in some cases, unfortunately, you’re visiting funeral homes, all virtually,” said Michael O’Brien, (D) 64th District.

The bill passed by a vote of 88 to 5.