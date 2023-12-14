COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that protects Ohio’s business owners.

Senate Bill 98 is sponsored by local State Senator Michael Rulli.

“As scammers and thieves become more sophisticated in their schemes, it is important that there are safeguards in place to protect Ohio’s hard-working business owners,” said Rulli. “As a small business owner myself, I know firsthand how these bad actors can make a negative impact on their business and ultimately their livelihood.”

The bill updates Ohio’s business filing law to make consumer protections stronger and shield business owners from fraud. Senate Bill 98 does the following:

Streamlines the complaint process against the scammer,

Restricts the reinstatement period for canceled business registrations to two years to reduce fraud,

Eliminates agents’ ability to hide their identity behind a fraudulent address,

Cracks down on deceptive or misleading mailers, and

Improves the process for businesses victimized by scammers to seek a remedial solution.

This legislation puts forth measures to protect businesses large and small in Ohio.

The bill now heads to the State House.