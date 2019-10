Science television personality Bill Nye attends the world premiere of “Men in Black: International” at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tickets are free, but there's a limit of four tickets per person

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Youngstown for YSU’s Skeggs Lecture Series.

He will speak at Stambaugh Auditorium on March 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available February 3 at the Stambaugh Box Office, which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also get tickets online at Stambaugh Auditorium’s website.

Tickets are free, but there’s a limit of four tickets per person.