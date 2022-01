YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, Youngstown City Council voted unanimously to pay for the demolition of the Anthony’s on the River building, which was completed almost a year and a half ago.

It was in August 2020 that demolition of the building on Oak Hill Avenue took place.

Council agreed to pay the $48,000 bill from Steel Valley Contractors.

The payment was held up because some council members were not happy that the building was torn down without proper notice.