WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull MetroParks is warning that some bike and hike trails could have trees fallen across them, and it could take longer than expected to clean them up.

According to Executive Director Zachary Svette, park users are encouraged to use “extreme caution” in all of the system’s parks.

Multiple trees have come down in most of the parks with Clarence Darrow and the Bike Trail having the most, according to Svette.

“We are working on getting cleaned up as quickly and safely as we can, but it may take a week or more due to limited staffing and longing weather events,” Svette said.