WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Community members cruised the neighborhoods on motorcycles — as well as bicycles — for the third annual Brothers Against Violence bike run on Saturday.

“Where we actually go out in the community and bring awareness to how to stop the violence — particularly among young people — but violence in general,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

Franklin said this event has been successful. Their message is to put the guns down and stop the violence, and to spread love and kindness to one another.

“Secondly, as mayor, it’s important for me to let them understand that there are other opportunities, greater alternatives, to picking up a gun or any act of violence,” Franklin said.

Franklin said part of his role as mayor is to encourage the community to stop violence.

“My job is tell them what those opportunities are and what those avenues of good behavior and good citizenship are,” he said.

And part of what makes a great community, Franklin said, is the principle of unity.

“Understanding our common needs and our common goals and what we can build around from a commonality standpoint — that truly makes a community,” he said.

Being a good neighbor and looking out for one another also makes a community great. During the event, community members and leaders were handing out food and drinks — everyone there playing their part to help stop the violence.

“We have a great community with great people, but we need to reach some of our young people where they are and make sure they get that message,” Franklin said.

Franklin also said the youth of the community need to be showered with love and support, to know that this is their community and to not destroy it — because they will destroy themselves in the process,