Bike rodeo teaches kids bike safety in Liberty

Kids were able to get their bikes inspected, get free bike maintenance and get a free bike riding course

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Kids in Liberty got to participate in a special event Saturday.

A bike rodeo was held at William Guy Middle School Saturday morning.

Between 12 and 20 children showed up to learn about bike safety and to receive free helmets.

The event was put together by Liberty Police and the Kiwanis Club.

Kids were able to get their bikes inspected, get free bike maintenance and get a free bike riding course.

“The children are our foundation. They’re our most important resource, and what we’re trying to do is have the children maybe interact a little bit with each other before they go back to school,” said Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro.

This was the first year of the bike rodeo, but Meloro says they plan to do it again.