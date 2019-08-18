Bike and brunch club gains speed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Bike and brunch club, Cycward, took their first ride in July and the group took another ride Sunday.

With over 30 riders the group continues to attract new members.

They meet up at the Covelli Centre for each ride and at the end of the journey, they meet up at a downtown eatery for brunch.

During brunch they discuss ways to improve Youngstown.

Kelan Bilal, the founder of Bike and Brunch says the group includes people from every walk of life.

“When we started we wanted to bring together people you maybe you wouldn’t have ran into before — lawyers, barbers — whatever you may think of — professors, teachers, they all come out and ride with us and again it’s an enjoyable ride it’s not like we’re doing 25 miles an hour or anything.”

The goal is to promote health and networking in Youngstown.

Anyone is welcome to join all you need is your bike. To learn more about the group, go to their Facebook page.