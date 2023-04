BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cleanup from strong winds over the past couple of weekends continued Friday.

A tree fell on a car along Sunset Boulevard in Boardman during the first round of storms on March 25.

Friday, people were cutting down parts of the big tree and hauling it away.

The Cadillac sustained a lot of damage to the hood and windshield. Fortunately, no one was hurt when it happened.