YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A popular comedian is returning home for a stand-up show in Youngstown.

Youngstown native Tony Hinchcliffe will be performing at the DeYor Performing Arts Center at Edward W. Powers Auditorium on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

This is a part of his Tony Hinchcliffe: Fully Groan Tour

Hinchcliffe, a Youngstown native and Ursuline High School graduate, is a touring stand-up comedian based out of Los Angeles.

Tony is the host of the popular podcast Kill Tony. He also tours internationally with Joe Rogan and Tony can be seen frequently on the Joe Rogan Experience, or JRE podcast, one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world.

The use of cell phones, smart watches, cameras, or other recording devices will not be permitted.

Tickets can be purchased online on Friday, May 12. For more information about the event, visit the DeYor Performing Arts Center website.