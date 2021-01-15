Big jackpots create lottery fever in Valley

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Did you get your lottery ticket Friday? The Mega Millions and Power Ball jackpots are at $750 and $640 million.

This is for the drawings Jan. 15, 2021 and Jan. 16, 2021.

Customers are feeling lucky and hitting lottery dealers.

“Today has been crazy. It’s been almost double the customers we usually get,” said Abraham Abdelrasoul, manager at Penn-Ohio Lottery in Sharon.

Colla’s Market in Austintown saw a steady stream of customers, too.

“Everybody’s dream is to be a millionaire,” said owner John Colla.

Linda Schuster was out getting her ticket and hopes she is lucky.

“I want to win just like everybody else,” she said.

A lot of people only play Mega Millions and the Powerball when the jackpot is big.

“I won $20, and I am about to roll it over onto the Mega Millions and the Powerball,” said Angie Schneider. “Normally just the scratch0ffs, but at this point, it’s an extra $20 bucks. Might as well try for the big bucks.”

Colla says he sees customers playing more when the jackpots grow, and many players pool together.

“They get in groups at work. Everybody wants to win a million dollars,” he said.

But what is really on everyone’s mind is what they would do if they won the big prize. For Schuster, it’s shopping at Tiffany’s. Schneider said she’d move out of Ohio.

For Alfonso Jennings, he’d stay invest right here in the Valley to do some good work and then head out for some downtime.

“I’ll try to make the city a little better, first of all. I’d donate quite a bit to fix the homeless up. Go buy me an island,” he said.

The drawing for the Mega Millions is at 11 p.m. Friday. The Powerball is drawn Saturday at 10:59 p.m.