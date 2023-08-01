POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Big news out of Poland Township. For the First time ever, The Western Reserve Joint Fire District Station 92 is fully staffed in-house.

Until today, Firefighters and EMS responded to calls from home. Thanks to a levy that passed last summer, this station will be fully staffed with firefighters and EMS 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and emergency crews will now be paid hourly instead of per call.

“It’s a huge, huge deal. We are all super excited. Everyone has been working has been on the fire department for quite some time,” said Lt. Abbie Buday.

Station 92 is filled with firefighters and EMS ready to respond to emergencies.

“We chose this station in particular because it is more central to the village and township, and it has the space that we need to live,” Buday said.

Emergency crews will be able to respond to calls directly from the fire station instead of volunteers having to go from their homes to the station and then to the scene.

“For every minute without CPR, your chances of survival decrease by about 10%. With us lowering that response time, we will be able to get to you faster and hopefully provide better outcomes for the residents of the community,” Buday said.

Station 92 holds heavy rescue equipment, the big engine and two different ambulances. They are expecting to get more mutual aid calls.

“We are still surrounded by a few different volunteer fire departments and volunteer WMS agencies. If something bad is going on and they are like hey, we need you right now, we now have staff here to go and help them,” Buday said.

Having quicker response times to emergencies may help with homeowners and business insurance rates.

“Volunteer fire departments get dinged pretty easily because it takes us longer because we are coming from home. Usually, the ratings are lower but now that we are staffed, we can take those response times down,” Buday said.

The station will have five staffed firefighters during the day and three at night and in the early morning hours.

This summer, the Western Reserve Joint Fire District reached a milestone of 100 years in service.