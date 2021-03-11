Big changes proposed for deadly intersection in Trumbull County

The intersection at State Route 82 and Howland Wilson Road has been called one of the most dangerous in all of Trumbull County

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation will be reviewing and responding to public comments over the next month for a proposal to improve safety at a dangerous intersection in Howland.

The intersection at State Route 82 and Howland Wilson Road has been called one of the most dangerous in all of Trumbull County. Just this past weekend, a man was killed and three other people were hurt after police say a driver failed to stop at the red light on Route 82.

“It’s unusual to have a red light in the middle of a freeway like that, and if you’re traveling from out of town, you don’t often realize you’re coming upon that, and it’s too late,” said Township Administrator Darlene St. George.

But the Ohio Department of Transportation hopes to change that.

“This project will dramatically increase the safety of this intersection,” said Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 4.

The proposed plan to improve safety at that intersection includes eliminating left-hand turns from Route 82, removing traffic signals, and making the ends of Howland Wilson Road, where it meets Route 82, into cul-de-sacs, while still allowing right-hand turns onto the road.

“I think, ultimately, closing off north and southbound at Howland Wilson will greatly reduce the number of accidents we have there, especially the fatal accidents that we have there,” Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts.

The project’s estimated cost is a little more than $1 million. Construction is slated to begin in 2025.

