Biden “Soul of the Nation” bus tour coming to Ohio

There will be an event launch in Columbus and the tour will stop in cities across Ohio, including Youngstown and Canton

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Monday, the campaign group Biden for President will kick off the Midwest leg of the “Soul of the Nation” bus tour beginning in Ohio.

The group’s goal is to emphasize the critical role Ohio voters play in deciding the next president and encourage supporters to make a plan to vote.

The bus stop and drive through events will encourage supporters to snap a selfie with the bus and pick up free Biden-Harris campaign gear.

Participants will be required to social distance and wear facial coverings at each event.

The tour will stop in Canton at 1:30 p.m. at the USW Golden Lodge on 1234 Harrison Ave. SW.

Youngstown will be its next stop at 5:30 p.m. at the Academy of Urban Scholars parking lot on 3405 Market St.