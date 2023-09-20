EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – President Biden issued an executive order related to East Palestine.

He’s telling FEMA to designate a federal disaster recovery coordinator to oversee long-term recovery and that Ohio’s request for a major disaster declaration will be held open.

Biden says the FEMA administrator can submit a recommendation if she finds needs are not being addressed by Norfolk Southern.

He also wants a report within 30 days from the EPA about air, soil and water monitoring.

Biden is also asking other agencies to give him updates.