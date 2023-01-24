LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon is one step closer to getting its street department garage renovated.

Tuesday night at a village council meeting, members voted to move forward with the bidding process.

They will start taking bids in a few weeks after they have a chance to advertise the contract.

They estimate the cost of the renovation will be just shy of $150,000.

Mayor Pete Wilson says the cost could be higher because that estimate was done in the fall and prices for construction costs have continued to rise since then.