Bicyclists, walkers getting more trail space in Trumbull County; public comments sought

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County MetroParks District and Trumbull County Board of Commissioners, along with the Ohio Department of Transportation, proposed to construct 3.5 miles of trail from the Niles Greenway Trail to the Warren Greenway Trail.

The trail project is located south of State Route 169, State Route 46 and Robins Avenue to the Warren Greenway Trail at Burton Street SE.

It will use a combination of both on-street and off-street trail sections in Niles, Warren, Howland and Weathersfield townships.

On-street trail sections would be established with new trail signs along streets and a new five-foot concrete walkway along Burton Street.

Off-street trail sections would include a 10-foot wide trail with the majority of the proposed trail alignment adjacent to and east of Niles Warren River Road and through existing utility easements.

Additional improvements proposed by the project include:

filling/grading activities to provide appropriate elevations;

new sidewalk construction;

two existing abandoned railroad bridge retrofits;

new culvert installations;

existing culvert extensions;

drainage improvements;

fence/railing installations;

driveway approach reconstruction;

new sign installations;

new pavement marking applications.

The project will be part of the Great Ohio Lake-to-River that will traverse between Lake Erie and the Ohio River through existing/future multi-purpose trails.

An Open House Public Involvement Meeting was conducted for the project in 2019. Since then, an alignment shift of approximately 1,500 linear feet occurred during negotiations with the new owners of the former RMI Titanium (Howmet Aerospace) property.

The newly proposed trail section extends between Niles Warren River Road and an abandoned rail line. The newly aligned section crosses an industrial area and is now located between 200 and 300 feet south of the former alignment.

As a result of the alignment shift, five additional wetlands totaling 0.23 acre, 0.58 acre of additional tree clearing providing potentially suitable habitat for Federal and State listed bat species and 116 feet of additional stream impacts will occur.

For more information on the alignment shift as well as maps and additional ecological impact, visit the Trumbull County MetroParks website.

Despite the changes, the project is still on schedule to begin construction in 2022, according to MetroParks.

The Trumbull County Commissioners are looking for the public’s comments about the social, environmental and economic impacts of this proposed project. Environmental impacts include those involving archaeological, architectural and ecological resources, regulated materials and the general location of the

project.

The Commissioners also request information regarding the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project including prehistoric and historic archaeological sites, historic bridges, historic buildings, landmarks and districts.

Any comments you may have regarding the environmental impacts and/or the proposed project may be submitted by August 16, 2021.

Any questions or comments can be made to Executive Director Zachary Svette of Trumbull County MetroParks by phone at 330-675-3072 or email lzachary.svette@trumbullmetroparks.org.