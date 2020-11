BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person who had been riding a bike in Boardman was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being hit by a car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Shields Road and Market Street.

The woman riding the bike was taken to the hospital, but she was not seriously hurt.

There is no word on whether or not the driver of the car was cited.