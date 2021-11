YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Tuesday after a bicycle he was riding about 2:15 p.m. collided with an SUV.

The SUV was going south on Louise Avenue and tried to make a right turn onto East Midlothian Boulevard when it collided with the bicycle.

The man on the bicycle was talking to paramedics before he was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating.