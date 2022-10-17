YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Book lovers will be happy to know that a national bestselling author is coming to the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Thursday.

Elin Hilderbrand is most commonly known for her romance novels. Some of her popular titles include “Endless Summer,” “28 Summers” and “The Hotel Nantucket.” Most of her books take place around Nantucket Island.

If you want to meet this famous author, you can!

Participants will get to enjoy the newly remodeled Grand Reading Room.

“This is a dream come true,” said Debbie Liptak, development director. “We’ve been wanting this for a very long time, to be able to have a sit-down dinner in this grand space with this beautiful ceiling and all of the amenities that are here at the library.”

The Literary Society event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Main Library. Registration is $100 and available on the library’s website. This includes dinner, a champagne toast, a presentation and a book signed by Hilderbrand.

The registration deadline is Tuesday.