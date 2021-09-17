Best places to view fall scenery in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennsylvania residents will now be able to view the beauty of the autumn season in many ways.

Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 30, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation of Natural Resources (DCNR) will be releasing suggestions about the best spots to view fall foliage on their website. The foliage reports will be released weekly.

Pennsylvania has 121 state parks and more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland.

Visitors can get more information about fall foliage destinations on the Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.