Best Buy to limit customers in store at one time

(WYTV) – Best Buy is going to start limiting the number of customers permitted in the store at any one time.

According to a letter to customers, Best Buy will stay open for now for people who need technology, electronics and products to stay connected and conduct work and school from home.

Best Buy is shortening its store hours this week and on March 23, will begin permitting only a small number of customers into the store at a time to create social distancing.

Best Buy is also working to enhance curbside service.

Company officials said they will not make any employee work that is not comfortable doing so.

“We are in a difficult time and find ourselves in uncharted waters. My best wishes to you and your family as we navigate the days ahead together,” CEO Corie Barry wrote.