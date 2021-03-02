Berlin Twp. Fire Dept. hopes to purchase new cameras with pasta dinner proceeds

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Volunteer fire departments have been struggling throughout the pandemic. In order to raise money, they’ve had to get creative.

To help the community celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Berlin Township Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru pasta dinner. They’re also selling green St. Patrick’s Day T-shirts.

All of the money raised will go toward new thermal imaging cameras.

“The ones that we have right now are about 15 years old or a little bit older than that. So they’re needing to be updated and things were starting to go wrong with them. It’s costing us a lot more to fix them than it would if we would just invest the money to purchase new ones,” said firefighter Sam Barnhouse.

The dinner is Sunday, March 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Berlin Township Fire Department.

Adults will cost $10 and kids will be $5. You can also get a family-style dinner for four for $35.

If you want a T-shirt, they cost $20. You have until this Friday to place an order, visit the event’s Facebook page to find out how and for more information.