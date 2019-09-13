Berlin Twp. Fire Dept. expands annual BBQ fundraiser to include more food, family fun

It's the department's biggest and only fundraiser, which helps pay for training and equipment year-round

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – For the last 26 years, the Berlin Township Fire Department has been dishing out their annual barbecue chicken dinners at the end of September.

To spark more interest in the yearly event, the department has been looking for more ways to involve the community.

So this year, they’ve teamed up with the Western Reserve PTO to put on a barbecue extravaganza with plenty of food and activities for kids and families.

But a bigger event means a bigger space, so they’ll also be moving from the fire department to the Western Reserve High School parking lot.

It’s the department’s biggest and only fundraiser, which helps pay for training and equipment year-round.

“It’s definitely a big importance to be able to raise the money to help cover some of that stuff because it’s not free, unfortunately, to do it. So anything we can do to keep stuff moving, up to date, things like that. Then it’s a great benefit and it helps the community as well because we can turn around and do stuff for them, especially up at the school when we do fire prevention things. All of that money goes to the materials to do that,” said firefighter Sam Barnhouse.

Members of the department said once they teamed up with the PTO, the event grew rapidly — they’ll be serving over 1,000 pounds of barbecue chicken!

That event is on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 at the door. You can choose from a bacon or sausage egg and cheese sandwich or pancakes.

Lunch and dinner options begin at 11 a.m. Adult tickets are $15 at the door or $12 through pre-sale. Kids’ tickets are $6 and include other food options for $4.

Here’s the menu:

Barbecue chicken or ham

Parsley potatoes

Green beans

Macaroni and cheese

Applesauce

Coleslaw

Salad bar

Beverages

Hot dogs for kids

Activities include the annual Blue Devil Dash 5K and Kids Fun Run, which starts at 9 a.m. The fun run will follow the 5K. You can register through Second Sole at register.chronotrack.com.

There will also be an indoor craft show until 5 p.m., a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, fire prevention demonstrations from noon to 5 p.m., a car show from 2-5 p.m. and tons of other activities for kids and families to enjoy.