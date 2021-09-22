Berlin Twp. Fire Department gearing up for annual Barbecue Chicken Dinner fundraiser

BERLIN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Berlin Township Fire Department is gearing up for their annual Barbecue Chicken Dinner fundraiser.

This year, you’ll be able to sit down and eat your food at the department or take it to-go drive-thru style.

The dinner will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2 to 7 p.m. at the Berlin Township Fire Department.

It will cost $15 for adults and five dollars for a kids meal.

This is the department’s only fundraiser of the year, which helps pay for training and equipment year-round.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, head over to the Berlin Township Fire Department’s Facebook page.