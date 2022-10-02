(WKBN) — Saturday night, the Berlin Center community honored veterans lost to suicide. According to the VA, nearly 27 veterans commit suicide every day.

At a private event, community members helped raise money for those lives lost.

Berlin Center locals Debbie and Mike young hosted the event and donated the food for the cookout. In total, they raised almost $4,000 for the cause through a basket raffle.

Fifteen people donated money to purchase a painting by local artist Ron Moore Jr. — and gave it to Jennifer Costello, who lost her son to suicide this year.

All the money raise will be donated to local veteran charity WR 22.