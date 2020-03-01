Berlin Center car runs off road, hits tree, stops in front yard

According to Ohio State Police, the driver went around the curb took quickly and went off the road

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – A car ended up in a front yard Saturday evening in Berlin Center.

It happened on the 15000 block of Berlin Station Road a little before 8:30 p.m.

According to Ohio State Police, the driver went around the curb too quickly and went off the road. They skipped off the tree, causing most of the damage to the car.

The car then skidded into the front yard.

No one in the house was injured, according to police.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to Saint Elizabeth Health Center.