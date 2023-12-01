(WKBN) – Several heated throws and blankets are being recalled after reports that they could catch on fire.

The Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets were sold at L.L. Bean, Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores and several online sites from August 2022 through October 2023. The websites include berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says nine people have reported that the blankets and throws have burned, melted or overheated, but so far has not heard of anyone being injured from them.

If you have this product, you’re asked to return it for a refund. To get the refund, contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. You will be asked to complete an online registration recall form and send photos of the product to the company.

For more information and the tracking number range, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.