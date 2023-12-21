CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN)- A key piece of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will not play Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to multiple reports, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is out with an injury.

According to ESPN, Chase suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder during the overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Chase has 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2023 season thus far. Chase is 19 receptions shy of tying the Bengals’ franchise record for catches (112).

The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10 in Cincinnati in Week 12 on November 12.

This loss comes at a critical point in the NFL season. The Bengals (8-6) enter Week 16 as the No. seed in the AFC and they are tied with three other teams in the standings. The Steelers (7-7) are one game out of a playoff spot and have lost three straight games.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 4:30 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.