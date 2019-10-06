LIVE NOW /
Benefit raises money to help reconstruct roads, bridge damaged by Kinsman flood

The event on Saturday raised around $1,100

by: Jacob Thompson

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been over three months since the flood that forced 55 people in Kinsman from their homes took place.

On Saturday, members of the community got together for an arts and crafts benefit.

The purpose was to raise money to help rebuild the roads and bridges that were destroyed.

Many people know someone who was impacted by the flood.

“I had some friends that were affected by it and that’s what really made me want to reach out and help and just get the community together, which is always a good thing,” said benefit organizer Kyndel Miller.

Miller said the event raised around $1,100.

