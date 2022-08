MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – First News is following up on Chrissy’s Lake Tavern in Mecca, which burned down.

Now, the people who lost their jobs as a result are getting some help.

Seven local bands played at a benefit show yesterday in Champion.

It was at the Southtown Smokehouse and Saloon.

All proceeds will go to help the 15 people who lost work when the Tavern burned down in February.