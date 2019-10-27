Benefit dinner proceeds to help Cortland officer recovering from heart attack

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday night, the Bazetta Cortland Optimist Club held a benefit dinner for Cortland Police Officer Nick Mancini.

Back in September, Mancini suffered a heart attack and crashed his police cruiser while on duty. As of now, he is still recovering.

The Optimist Club wanted to do something special to show their appreciation for his service.

“The Optimist Club has always reached out to people in need in the community and how they can support and help. That is what the Optimist Club is about,” said Paul Hovis, a Bazetta Township trustee and member of the Optimist Club.

Many people in the community went to the dinner to show their support, including most of Mancini’s family.

Mancini was not at the event because family members said he is still in recovery.

“As you can see, folks are coming out to raise money while he is off work,” said Kevin Piros, vice president of Cortland City Council.

And for the event, the community came together to make it happen.

“Oh, it’s a close-knit community, both Bazetta and Cortland City work so much together. Our resources we pull together, our fire and our police work together and you can see this was sponsored by both FOPs,” Piros said.

There was an auction, raffle and gift baskets.

Piros said the goal of the event was to raise money for Mancini and his family, to help pay medical bills.

“This is going to help the family with all those other expenses that come with being off of work and the huge medical expenses that he’s had,” Piros said.

Piros is thankful for the community members who went out to the event.

The Optimist Club plans to have more fundraisers in the future.