Benefit dinner helps Sharon boy with cancer

Funds raised will help pay for medical care and local businesses, churches and schools helped donate to the event

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – On Saturday, people in Sharon gathered to benefit a young boy battling cancer with a spaghetti dinner.

Three-year-old Caisen was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Luekemia in November of 2019.

Long time friends came together to help the family.

Funds raised will help pay for medical care and local businesses, churches and schools helped donate to the event.

“He’s very in-touch with everyone else’s feelings and emotions, so it’s hard not to love the little bugger. To see him sick and completely out of sorts was just heart-wrenching,” said organizer Ashley Kloos.

The event sold 250 pre-sale tickets to the event.