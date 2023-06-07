BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County MetroParks is working to replace two benches along the bike path that were destroyed.

The vandalism to the benches on the Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail was discovered Saturday evening by park employees. They found both benches damaged beyond repair.

The benches were located between Dunkerton and Peck Leach Roads in Bloomfield. One of the benches was donated in memory of a local biker.

The MetroParks is now looking to find another location for that bench.

“There’s no reason for people to damage those benches, so it’s really frustrating, you know. We gotta allocate resources now to removing the benches that were destroyed and putting new ones in, so it takes away from us being able to do new things,” said Zachary Svette, executive director of Trumbull County MetroParks.

Svette said the total cost to replace both benches is around $1,200.