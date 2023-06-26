YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of Youngstown’s leading community activists for the last three decades is now seven weeks removed from the hospital, where he admits he was close to dying.

“The situation was dire, but I was still alive.”

First News sat with the Rev. Lewis Macklin in the living room of his East Side Youngstown home and listened as he described his near-death experience.

“I didn’t fear death,” Macklin said. “I feared living in a way that I would not have the ability to be independent.”

In mid-February, Macklin was hospitalized with what was later diagnosed as a bacterial infection and pneumonia. He was bedridden for two months. He couldn’t swallow; it was painful.

At one point, he had a question for God.

“‘Why? Why now? I did everything you asked me to do, and this just doesn’t seem fair. Doesn’t make sense. Why?'” Macklin said.

Macklin is a well-respected member of the Youngstown community. At “Stop the Violence” rally, he was there. For 28 years, he’s been pastor of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, where last year he was named one of WYTV’s Hometown heroes.

Today, Macklin finds joy in something as simple as putting his grandson on his lap and holding him. He also has a message for the community as a whole.

“This experience proved to me very clearly, without any trepidation, any doubt, that this community wrapped their arms around this native son,” Macklin said.

He’s lost 120 pounds, endured physical and speech therapy, was on oxygen, used a walker, and now occasionally needs a cane. He’s back to work — today presiding over a memorial service.

The Rev. Lewis Macklin is getting better.

“Had a couple incidents,” Macklin said, “because I was either overconfident or not as careful as I should have, and they would say, ‘Slow down, slow down.”

He says his goal is to walk the 5K during the African American Male Wellness Walk on Aug. 5. His doctors called the plan aggressive — but doable