NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A beloved local veterinarian announced her retirement on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Michele Greco, a vet at Niles Veterinary Clinic, announced her departure after 36 years of working as a vet.

According to the Niles Veterinary Clinic website, Greco graduated from Ohio State University and accepted a permanent position at Niles Veterinary Clinic in 2006. She has worked there for 16 years.

“‘Thank you,’ does not seem nearly enough,” Greco said in her post.