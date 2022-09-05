VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is the last day to visit Wagon Trails Animal Park in Trumbull County.

In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.

The Bertok family has run the facility for 23 years. At its peak, over 300 animals like Ostriches and Zebras roamed around their property in Vienna.

After Monday, most of the wildlife will head to a similar park in North Carolina.

If you would like to go Monday, they are open until 3:30 p.m. It’s best to call first, they may close the gates early if it gets too crowded.